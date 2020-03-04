Laremy Tunsil changing agents, or perhaps not hiring one

Getty Images

The Texans spent some time at the Scouting Combine last week talking to left tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s agent about a potential contract extension.

That turned out to be time poorly spent, since Tunsil’s changing agents.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Tunsil has parted ways with Creative Artists Agency and agent Jimmy Sexton, and is in the process of investigating new representation.

Among the options he’s considering is acting as his own agent, following the path of Russell Okung and Richard Sherman or others. He apparently also hopes to raise his profile off the field and branch out into “entertainment and branding opportunities.”

He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, and after the Texans traded a load of picks to get him, they should consider a new deal a priority.