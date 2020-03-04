Laremy Tunsil changing agents, or perhaps not hiring one

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 4, 2020, 8:43 AM EST
Getty Images

The Texans spent some time at the Scouting Combine last week talking to left tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s agent about a potential contract extension.

That turned out to be time poorly spent, since Tunsil’s changing agents.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Tunsil has parted ways with Creative Artists Agency and agent Jimmy Sexton, and is in the process of investigating new representation.

Among the options he’s considering is acting as his own agent, following the path of Russell Okung and Richard Sherman or others. He apparently also hopes to raise his profile off the field and branch out into “entertainment and branding opportunities.”

He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, and after the Texans traded a load of picks to get him, they should consider a new deal a priority.

3 responses to “Laremy Tunsil changing agents, or perhaps not hiring one

  1. With the way some people want to raise taxes, these players won’t be able to afford agents anymore. I’ll net more in a year than these guys making 10 million or more a year.

  2. >>Among the options he’s considering is acting as his own agent, following the path of Russell Okung and Richard Sherman or others. He apparently also hopes to raise his profile off the field and branch out into “entertainment and branding opportunities.”

    Both Russell Okung and Richard Sherman did a poor job of negotiating their own contracts. And the agents fee isn’t that high. I’d much rather have a top pro negotiate for me than do it myself.

  3. If Laremy was smart, which it doesnt appear to be, he would wait for his counterpart from his draft Ronnie Stanley to get his deal first, Ronnie has outplayed Laremy and without all the drama/baggage. Ronnie will get a massive deal probably setting the new LT record, Laremy should let Ronnie go first then base his off that.

