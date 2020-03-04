Mohamed Sanu had successful ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t get the value they were hoping for from Mohamed Sanu last year, but 2020 is already off to a better start.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the veteran wide receiver had successful ankle surgery yesterday.

Which is, as always, better than the other kind.

Sanu was clearly bothered by the ankle problems after he was acquired midseason in a trade with the Falcons.

He caught just 12 passes for 99 yards in his final five games, making that 2020 second-round pick they gave up for him look like a bad investment. With the future of their quarterback position up in the air, it’s not looking any better at the moment, but if he’s well he has shown to be a versatile and valuable part.