Mohammed Seisay recovering from broken bone in neck for XFL’s Dragons

Seattle Dragons cornerback Mohammed Seisay is recovering from a broken bone in his neck that forced him to remain in St. Louis this weekend after being injured in an XFL game between the Dragons and Battlehawks.

Seisay had a heavy collision with Battlehawks running back Keith Ford as Seisay lowered his head to make a tackle. Seisay remained down on the field and was ultimately immobilized and carted off the field.

Seisay gave an update on his status via his instagram account on Tuesday night.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you everyone that reached out,” Seisay said. “I appreciate all the prayers. Thank you very much. As you can see, I’ve got a neck brace on. I did fracture a bone in my neck but I’m in good spirits. I appreciate everyone that reached out. Thank you very much. I will overcome this injury and I will be healthy again. Thank you.”

Seisay played 13 games for the Detroit Lions in 2014 and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks without making it onto the team’s active roster. He also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League and Memphis Express of the AAF.