Muhammad Wilkerson’s attorney addresses defensive lineman’s arrest

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson‘s attorney released a statement to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media on Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua F. McMahon of Schiller McMahon LLC addressed news from earlier in the day regarding Wilkerson’s arrest this week:

“None of the allegations against my client are criminal in nature. Instead, all of the allegations are for traffic and disorderly offenses only. Muhammad, like any other citizen, is innocent until proven guilty, appreciates people from the community withholding their judgment until all the facts are revealed, and looks forward to his day in Court. Until then, Mo’ is going to continue working incredibly hard to get back out on the playing field doing what he loves and is grateful for the support of NFL fans everywhere.”

New Jersey State Police arrested Wilkerson this week and charged him with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A year ago, Wilkerson was arrested for DWI.

He did not play in 2019.

Wilkerson spent seven seasons with the Jets after they made him a first-round choice in 2011. He played in Green Bay in 2018.

His only Pro Bowl appearance came in 2015.