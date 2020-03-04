NFLPA hosting CBA conference calls

Getty Images

As the NFL Players Association moves toward voting on a new labor deal, more information is being available to the rank and file.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, conference calls are being conducted by players representatives for some of the teams. One such rep conducted a conference call, for example, on Tuesday afternoon.

If the player representatives are leading the discussion, the conversations will be very different, given that 17 voted for the proposed CBA, 14 voted against it, and one abstained.

Ultimately, all players will have the ability to vote. And the CBA will be ratified if a majority of those who vote opt for ratification. With roughly 1,900 dues-paying members of the union, it will be interesting to see how many actually send in an electronic ballot.