Raheem Mostert cancels autograph signing over coronavirus fears

Getty Images

The NFL has its first known cancellation due to the coronavirus.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that he won’t attend a scheduled appearance at Santa Clara 2020, a sports convention. Mostert is among dozens of current and former NFL players listed on the website with autograph sessions there this weekend.

Terry Bradshaw, Christian McCaffrey, Troy Aikman, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Bo Jackson and Tim Brown are among the other listed participants at the three-day event.

“Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Area, I have decided not to attend the signing on March 8th at the Santa Clara Convention Center,” Mostert wrote on social media. “With that said, most of you know Devon and I have an 8-month-old son, Gunnar. Today, we are excited to announce we are expecting baby MOST #2 this fall. As a husband and father, it is my job to put my family first.”