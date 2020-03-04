Report: Chris Smith agrees to one-year deal with Panthers

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Chris Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith grew up in North Carolina, so it means a return home.

Smith played nine games for the Browns last season, but Cleveland waived him in December. He also has played for the Jaguars.

He’s hoping to keep his career going after a trying year off the field.

The mother of Smith’s daughter was struck and killed in a car accident last September.

Smith, 28, has played 60 games in his career. He has made 67 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Panthers need defensive linemen, with Gerald McCoy and Mario Addison among their free agents. In addition, Wes Horton retired, and the team is not picking up Dontari Poe‘s option.