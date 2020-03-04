Report: Jimmy Graham not expected back in Green Bay

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said last month that the team was still deciding whether or not they wanted tight end Jimmy Graham back in Green Bay for the 2020 season.

It appears they’ve moved closer to making that decision. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Graham is not expected back for a third season with the team. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that nothing’s been done to formalize his release at this point.

Releasing Graham would clear $8 million in cap space for the Packers, which could be used in a play for impending free agent Austin Hooper as they’re reportedly interested in making a play for him. They do have Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger under contract at tight end for next season.

Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. Those numbers were down from his first year with the team and the catches and receiving yards were his fewest since his rookie season.