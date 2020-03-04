Report: Panthers have contacted Chargers about trade for Russell Okung

Getty Images

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung recently expressed “skepticism” about the team’s direction as well as his future in Los Angeles. It appears he had good reason.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Chargers and Panthers are discussing a potential trade of Okung.

The Panthers hired Okung’s former offensive line coach, Pat Meyer, so there is a connection.

Carolina drafted Greg Little in the second round in 2019, but he played only four games because of injuries.

The Chargers are going through changes this offseason that began with a mutual parting with quarterback Philip Rivers.

Okung, 32, missed the first half of last season with a pulmonary embolism before a groin injury kept him out the final two games. He played only six games.

He has a $13 million salary and a cap hit of more than $16 million for 2020. Parting ways with him would return over $13 million of that cap space to the Chargers.