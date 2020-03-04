Report: Tom Brady’s first contract conversation with Bill Belichick unfruitful

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally talked.

They connected by phone Tuesday to discuss the quarterback’s impending free agency for the first time, according to Tom Curran of NBC Boston, and the conversation was “not particularly productive.”

It is unclear whether Belichick and Brady discussed any contract terms.

According to Curran, Belichick was “all business”‘ and spoke as if Brady is “still under contract.”

Brady’s contract expires March 18 when he is scheduled to become a free agent. The Patriots can keep him from entering the market by signing the greatest of all time to a new deal before then.

But it doesn’t sound like the chances of that happening improved after their conversation this week.

Several teams seemingly would have interest in Brady in free agency, with the Titans and possibly the 49ers being thrown out among the possibilities.

Of course, Brady hitting free agency doesn’t preclude the Patriots from signing the six-time Super Bowl winner for another season . . . or more.

Stay tuned.