Report: Trevor Siemian is fully healthy

Last season, Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian started one game in place of an ailing Sam Darnold. It did not go well. Siemian dropped back to pass eight times, gained only three yards throwing the ball while losing 17 yards getting sacked, and then suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury.

The good news is, Siemian is now ready to play again. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Siemian received a clean bill of health this week from Dr. David Porter.

Siemian becomes a free agent in two weeks and will likely have some offers from a team seeking a backup.

The 28-year-old Siemian has completed 59.2 percent of his passes, with 5,689 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, in his NFL career.