Ryan Tannehill: It’s gonna be an exciting couple of weeks

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill knows how he’d like things to play out over the coming weeks.

Tannehill said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he likes what he started with the Titans last year and likes his teammates, so he’d choose to continue starting at quarterback in Tennessee. The Titans have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Tom Brady, however, and that leaves Tannehill to play “the waiting game” for at least a little while longer.

“We’ll see,” Tannehill said. “It’s gonna be an exciting couple of weeks no matter what happens.”

Tannehill said he learned about the need to remain patient because his “hands were tied” when the 2019 offseason got underway. He was under contract to the Dolphins, but knew he wasn’t going to be playing there and was unable to talk to other teams.

He was eventually traded to the Titans and helped the team to the AFC Championship Game after supplanting Marcus Mariota as the starter. Whether this year’s spin of the quarterback carousel will work out as well for Tannehill is one of many questions that will start to be answered later this month.