Senior Bowl moving to a new stadium in Mobile

Getty Images

The Senior Bowl has taken place in Mobile for the last 50 years and it will remain there for years to come, but there will be a different look in 2021.

The game and the week of practices leading up to the game will be taking place at a new venue. The Senior Bowl’s board of trustees voted to approve a multi-year deal to move the event to the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium had been the venue for every Senior Bowl since 1951.

“We owe it to our community and players to host the nation’s premier college football all-star game in the region’s most advanced stadium and this transition to Hancock Whitney Stadium will best ensure our game resides in Mobile, Alabama for decades to come,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a statement.

South Alabama is set to play Grambling in the stadium’s first game in September of this year.