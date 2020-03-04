Texans re-signing Jon Weeks

Getty Images

Jon Weeks has handled the long snapping duties in Houston since 2010 and he’s set to continue handling those duties for an 11th season in 2020.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are set to re-sign Weeks. Per the report, the deal will be wrapped up after the start of the new league year later this month.

Weeks has played all 160 regular season games and 10 postseason contests that the Texans have played since he joined the team.

In addition to snapping the ball on punts, field goals and extra points, Weeks has recorded 23 tackles and recovered one fumble over the course of his time with the Texans.