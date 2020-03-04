Titans Foundation donates $1 million to tornado relief effort in Nashville

Getty Images

The Titans Foundation and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced a donation of $1 million to tornado relief efforts.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) will disperse the donation to non-profits throughout the region that benefit those in need of immediate and long-term aid.

An EF-3 tornado left a trail of destruction in Nashville and surrounding areas as it swept through late Monday night.

The NFL Foundation also is making a $250,000 contribution to CFMT and will work with local schools to assess needs for football field repair and equipment replacement.

“We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night’s tragedy,” Adams Strunk said in a statement. “As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can.”

To donate to the fund, visit http://www.cfmt.org and click “donate now” at the top of the page or call 888-540-5200.