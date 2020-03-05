49ers exercise option on K’Waun Williams’ contract

Getty Images

The 49ers picked up the option on fullback Kyle Juszczyk‘s contract for the 2020 season on Wednesday and they ensured another member of the squad will be sticking around on Thursday.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has exercised their option on cornerback K'Waun Williams‘ contract as well. He’s set to make $2.45 million in salary and bonuses and he’ll have a cap charge of $3.2 million.

Williams started eight of the 15 regular season games he played during the 2019 season and played 59 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack to help the 49ers win the NFC West.

He added 13 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble during their postseason run, which ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.