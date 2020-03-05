49ers tender five exclusive rights free agents, including Nick Mullens

Getty Images

The 49ers picked up the options of fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback K'Waun Williams this week.

They also announced they tendered one-year contracts to five of their exclusive rights free agents — offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, tight end Ross Dwelley, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mullens served as Jimmy Garoppolo‘s backup last season. He was active for all 16 games and three postseason contests and appeared in one game.

Wilson appeared in 10 games in 2019, getting 27 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns while adding three receptions for 34 yards and a score. He also appeared in one postseason contest and made one reception for 20 yards.

Brunskill appeared in 14 games, with seven starts, along the 49ers offensive line in 2019. He also played in all three postseason games.

Dwelley posted career highs in games played (16) games started (six), receptions (15), receiving yards (91) and receiving touchdowns (two) in 2019. He also appeared in all three postseason games.

Moseley appeared in a career-high 16 games, with eight starts, and made 43 tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception to go with eight special teams tackles. He also appeared in all three postseason games, with two starts, and made 14 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.