A.J. Bouye says goodbye to Jaguars fans

Getty Images

Just like Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye ended up a former Jaguars cornerback via trade.

But Bouye at least played nice on his way out the door, and has no apparent back problems.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Bouye posted a farewell message to Jaguars fans after he was traded to the Broncos, in which he said the team was working to create a winning atmosphere.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned with this organization, it’s that you’re only as successful as the people you surround yourself with,” he wrote. “I felt that support from the coaching staff to the trainers, equipment managers, front office down to my teammates and I am forever grateful for that.

″To my brothers who I have been through so much with over the past three years . . . I can’t say how much I appreciate working alongside all of you. I’ve become a stronger player than I ever could have imagined because I’ve had had my teammates pushing me to be great. At the end of the day we all know that this is a business, as players we share the same goals as our coaches and organizations, to win.

“Remember, you are more than just an athlete, you are a role model to those who come after us. I wish the fans of Duval much success as the Khan family is definitely working hard to bring positive things to city.″

Of course, Jaguars fans may need some convincing on that last point, as the team is currently hemorrhaging talent and home games.

In addition to dumping Bouye and his $11.4 million in cap space for a fourth-round pick, they’re currently in a mess with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has said he’s not interested in a long-term deal with the team.

Along with taking a second home game to London this year, it’s not exactly a high water mark for a team that was in the AFC Championship Game after the 2017 season.

But at least Bouye’s going out in a friendly way, and saying nice things.