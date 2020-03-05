Bills promote four assistant coaches

Getty Images

In addition to expanding the role of defensive coordinator Leslie Frasier to include the title of assistant head coach, the Buffalo Bills have also promoted four assistant coaches into more defined roles.

Marc Lubick, Jimmy Salgado, Shea Tierney and Ryan Wendell were all given fully defined titles after previously serving in lesser assistant roles.

Lubick was promoted to assistant wide receivers coach/game management after previously serving as an offensive quality control coach and defensive special projects.

Salgado was moved from a defensive assistant to a nickel back coach, Tierney was promoted from offensive assistant to assistant quarterbacks coach, and Wendell was moved from offensive assistant to assistant offensive line coach.

Lubick and Salgado have both been on staff for all three years of Sean McDermott’s tenure as head coach of the Bills. Tierney has been with the team two years while Wendell just completed his first year with the franchise.