Budda Baker: Having the same coaching staff this year definitely helps

Cardinals safety Budda Baker played for Bruce Arians as a rookie, Steve Wilks in 2018 and Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, so he’s spent a lot of time learning defenses during his NFL career.

Baker won’t have to spend much time studying up this offseason. The Cardinals opted not to make another coaching change this offseason and Baker believes that a little continuity will go a long way toward helping the defense take a step forward this season.

“Having the same coaching staff, having the same faces and all that type of stuff is definitely going to help,” Baker said, via ArizonaSports.com. “As grown men, having a new guy come in every time, you got to learn him and you have to do all that . . . I feel like having these guys [return], we know who they are, we know how they coach, we know how they play the defense and the game. This same coaching staff is definitely going to help me elevate my game personally as a player. I’m playing my real position that I love to play.”

Baker made the Pro Bowl last season, so he was able to handle the change in scheme pretty well. The overall defensive effort was lacking, however, and a big step forward will be needed to ensure another quiet offseason on the coaching front in Arizona.