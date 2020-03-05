Cameron Jordan to join XFL broadcast this weekend

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will serve as a guest broadcaster on FOX for this weekend’s XFL game between the New York Guardians and Dallas Renegades, according to Rod Walker of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Jordan is a gregarious personality that could eventually make the transition into broadcasting after his on-field career is done. However, the appearance on the XFL broadcast on Saturday as a sideline reporter isn’t serving as a career change just yet.

Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt will be in the booth for the broadcast with Jordan on the sidelines.

Jordan will enter his 10th season with the Saints this fall and has appeared in all 148 games possible over that span. Jordan is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017. Jordan is coming off a career-best 15.5 sacks last year for the Saints.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has also been working XFL broadcasts in the booth as he eyes a future in broadcasting following his career as well.