CBA voting begins

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2020, 9:18 AM EST
The waiting game has ended. Now comes the voting.

Per a league source, voting has indeed opened on the new labor deal. All dues-paying members of the NFL Players Association from the 2019 season will be eligible to vote. The voting with occur electronically, and the votes will be reviewed by an independent auditor.

The voting remains open until next Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Asked what this means for the NFL’s franchise/transition tag deadline, which expires earlier that same day and which has opened under the rules of the existing CBA (i.e., each team can use one of each tag, not one or the other), the source said, “They’ll have to move it.”

The CBA will be ratified if more than 50 percent of all ballots cast favor the deal.

  2. I wonder what the sticking points are, beyond the 17th game. The deal as-negotiated was presented as very favorable to the players, but we should all know that the owners aren’t giving anything away for the heck of it.

    My hope is that the representatives have done a good job at presenting interested players (because let’s face it, some don’t care, it’s the way it always is with a large group of people) with a good overview of everything involved.

    Neither side wants a work stoppage, and there’s plenty of time to get this done. I’m kind of surprised they need to give them a week to vote.

  3. So it’s come to our attention some players are being denied voting rights because they aren’t current with their union dues. This is a travesty and extreme injustice. No man in this great country should be denied the right to vote because they are poor.

