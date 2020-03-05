CBA voting begins

Getty Images

The waiting game has ended. Now comes the voting.

Per a league source, voting has indeed opened on the new labor deal. All dues-paying members of the NFL Players Association from the 2019 season will be eligible to vote. The voting with occur electronically, and the votes will be reviewed by an independent auditor.

The voting remains open until next Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Asked what this means for the NFL’s franchise/transition tag deadline, which expires earlier that same day and which has opened under the rules of the existing CBA (i.e., each team can use one of each tag, not one or the other), the source said, “They’ll have to move it.”

The CBA will be ratified if more than 50 percent of all ballots cast favor the deal.