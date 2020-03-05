Drew Brees can’t speak for Tom Brady, but thinks he’s looking to win

Getty Images

Drew Brees has made it quite clear that he’s not going to be playing for anyone other than the Saints, which makes his impending free agency a lot less intriguing than Tom Brady‘s potential trip to the open market.

Brees discussed Brady’s status during an appearance on Boston radio station WEEI on Thursday. His take was similar to one shared by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who said that he has no idea what Brady will do while adding that it is hard to see him leaving the Patriots.

Brees said that “I don’t see him going anywhere” before adding what he thinks is going to drive Brady’s ultimate decision.

“Well, I can’t speak for Tom, but I know for me being at this stage of my career, I just want to win. I just want to win,” Brees said. “I think Tom has been a guy who has kind of been a model for all of us for a lot of years. I don’t think any of this is about money for Tom. I think it is about wining another championship. I also think it is probably about feeling he’s in a situation where he has all the pieces in place to do that. Again, I can’t speak for him, but I know at this stage of the game and knowing his mentality to a degree, it is about winning a championship.”

The Saints don’t play the Patriots in 2020, but will host the 49ers and Chargers along with playing the Buccaneers twice. All three of those teams have been bandied about as possible destinations for Brady if he does leave New England.

There’s still a couple of weeks for other quarterbacks to share their thoughts about what Brady is going to do before the start of the new league year and an answer to the No. 1 burning question of the offseason.