Drew Brees: I am a Who Dat Nation for life

Getty Images

Drew Brees didn’t begin his career in New Orleans, but the quarterback has made it clear he will end it there.

Brees reiterated again Thursday morning that he will re-sign with the Saints regardless whether he has signed a new deal by March 16.

Brees, ranked second on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, is scheduled to hit the market.

“Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere,” Brees said on The Greg Hill Show during an appearance at a Granite Telecom head shaving event to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital. “I don’t care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life.”

While Brees believes Tom Brady will re-sign with the Patriots, Brees knows he will re-sign with the Saints.

Brees, 41, spent his first five seasons with the Chargers, who drafted him in the second round. He signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2006 and has become the NFL all-time leader in several passing categories.

He has committed to this season, but how many more does he have in him?

“I’m not just saying this, but honestly I’m one year at a time,” Brees said. “Now listen, if you ask me how long do I think I could do this, I think I could do this to age 45. I’m 41 right now. But there’s other factors. It’s not just a matter of: Can you do it? It’s what are you sacrificing in order to be able to play this game and give it the time and dedication it deserves.”