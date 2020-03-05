Eagles hire Marty Mornhinweg as senior offensive consultant

Getty Images

Marty Mornhinweg is back with the Eagles.

The team announced on Thursday that Mornhinweg is joining head coach Doug Pederson’s staff as a senior offensive consultant. Mornhinweg was on the Eagles staff from 2003-2012 and served as their offensive coordinator for the last seven of those seasons.

Pederson was also on Philadelphia’s staff from 2009-2012 and played for the Packers when Mornhinweg was the team’s quarterbacks coach in the mid-1990s.

“He gets what we’re doing. He gets my vision. He understands my philosophy,” Pederson said in a statement. “He understands what my goal is and what my vision is for this offense.”

The Eagles have not hired an offensive coordinator since firing Mike Groh after the end of the season. They have also hired former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and added pass game coordinator to quarterbacks coach Press Taylor’s title.

Mornhinweg’s last job was as the Ravens offensive coordinator from 2016 until he was replaced by Greg Roman after the 2018 season.