Eagles plan to let Jason Peters test the market

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will hit free agency.

The Eagles are going to let Peters test the market, rather than franchise him or lock him up to a long-term deal before March 18, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Peters is gone. Eagles coach Doug Pederson gave an emphatic “heck yeah” when asked if he wants Peters to return to Philadelphia for the 2020 season.

But it does indicate that Peters is looking for a contract that’s bigger than what the Eagles are offering right now, and so he’s going to see what he can find on the open market.

The 38-year-old Peters started 13 games last season and will surely have interest from teams in need of a starting left tackle.