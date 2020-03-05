Eagles say they “mutually agreed” to let Jason Peters test market

Getty Images

The Eagles quickly put out a statement this morning after reports that veteran left tackle Jason Peters will hit the market, to make it clear they’re not closing the door.

The team said they “mutually agreed” to let the 38-year-old tackle see what’s behind Door Number Two when the league year opens, and thanked him for all his service.

“Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field,” the statement read. “We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency.”

Of course, the Eagles have an obvious option, as they traded up to take left tackle Andre Dillard in the first round as Peters’ eventual replacement.

But the Peters has continued to play at a high level, and should draw interest from other teams in a market that lacks depth at his position. So the statement could just be the first polite step in saying goodbye.