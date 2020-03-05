LeSean McCoy not expected to return to Chiefs

Getty Images

Running back LeSean McCoy was a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl and it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing any games with the Chiefs in the future either.

McCoy said during Super Bowl week that he plans to continue playing in 2020, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he won’t be returning to the Chiefs. McCoy signed with Kansas City after being released by the Bills ahead of the regular season.

Garafolo also noted a couple of potential landing spots for the veteran back in free agency. He pointed to the Chargers and Eagles as places that McCoy could find a fit.

McCoy played for Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn when both men were in Buffalo and the Chargers may be parting ways with Melvin Gordon come the start of the league year. McCoy started his career with the Eagles and said before the Super Bowl that he plans to retire as an Eagle when it is time to hang up the cleats.

McCoy ran 101 times for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season.