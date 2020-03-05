Leslie Frazier: My role has always gone beyond coordinating defense

Getty Images

The Bills announced a change to Leslie Frazier’s title this week, but the veteran coach said the change wouldn’t make much of a difference to his role in Buffalo.

Frazier has been the defensive coordinator for Sean McDermott’s entire run as the head coach and he will now also have the assistant head coach title. While that change has been set in stone, Frazier said that his role in Buffalo has “always gone beyond coordinating defense” and that he has always spoken to McDermott about the big picture.

“That’s the beauty of our relationship,” Frazier said, via the team’s website. “It goes back to 1999 when we both joined the staff of Andy Reid in Philadelphia. That trust that is necessary to really have those hard conversations is there based on our history together, and that helps a lot. It is fortunate to have a head coach who wants to do what’s best for the Bills, it’s not about who gets the credit.”

Frazier was the head coach of the Vikings for 54 games from 2010-2013 and that experience is part of what the Bills are using to help guide the team as it goes for a third playoff appearance since he and McDermott were hired in 2017.