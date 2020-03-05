NFLPA announces voting process

Getty Images

Members of the NFL Players Association have a little more than a full week to cast their votes on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The union put out a statement on Thursday morning confirming voting has begun.

“The NFLPA has sent out official ballots to every NFL player who was a dues paying member in the 2019 season to cast their vote on anew collective bargaining agreement,” the statement said. “As outlined in our constitution, ratification of a new deal is subject to approval by a majority of our members who vote. The voting will be open until Thursday, March 12 at 11:59pm EST. Player ballots will be confidential and will be received by an independent auditor to ensure the integrity of the process. We encourage every NFL player to review the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote.”

The union also sent each member a link to the full 456-page PDF of the proposed CBA, as well as the proposed PED policy and the proposed substance abuse policy.

Every dues-paying union member gets a vote, and ratification requires a majority of those voting.