NFLPA may start voting on CBA today

The NFL Players Association is close to being ready to put the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement to a full vote of all active players.

A league source tells PFT that the vote could start as soon as today.

The final draft of the CBA was finished at 2 a.m. after long hours of work among lawyers for the union and lawyers for the owners. Now the players can see the full CBA and decide whether to accept or reject it.

Voting is conducted electronically, and requires a simple majority of voters for ratification. There are about 1,900 union members, but just as in politics, not everyone chooses to vote. With the players seemingly divided about whether or not the CBA is a good deal, both those who want to pass the CBA and those who want to reject it will be engaging in voter turnout efforts, trying to get their sides to take the short time it will take to get online and cast their votes.