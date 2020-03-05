Nick Sirianni wants to see quicker decisions from Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

It’s an open question whether Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Colts come September, but offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni knows what he wants to see if Brissett is still piloting the offense.

Sirianni said that Brissett’s “ability to create and extend plays” was a big plus during the 2019 season and that the quarterback “always knew where to go with the football.” Where he’d like to see improvement in the future is in how quickly Brissett gets to that point.

“And that comes with experience, and that comes with playing time,” Sirianni said, via the team’s website. “You know, you see these guys that have been starting at quarterback at some of these franchises for, you know, 15, 16, 17, 18 years — like, there’s nothing those guys haven’t seen, alright? So sometimes it’s brand new, what he sees, but as you build those reps and you build that game experience, that really will speed that up. And that’s nothing but reps, and you get that in practice, and you really get that in games.”

It’s not the first time that someone from the Colts has talked about the room that Brissett has to grow as a player and we should have a better idea of if they’re going to give him a chance to do it this season.