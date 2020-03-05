Patrick Mahomes: “Hard to see” Tom Brady not in New England

Getty Images

Unlike most of us, Patrick Mahomes has heard from Tom Brady this offseason.

Exactly like the rest of us, he doesn’t know what’s next.

The Chiefs quarterback told Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com that he’s as curious as everyone about the eventual landing spot of the Patriots free agent.

“I have no idea, just like everyone else,” Mahomes said. “I haven’t been able to talk to him. He hit me up after the Super Bowl and congratulated me.

“It’s hard to see him not being in a New England Patriots jersey but you never know. I’ll just kind of see when everyone else does.”

Wondering about Brady’s destination has been the cottage industry of the entire league this offseason, and joining Brady’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback fraternity doesn’t change that.