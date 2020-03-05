Rams talking to Austin Blythe about remaining with team

Getty Images

The Rams have a couple of offensive linemen on track for free agency later this month and they’ve already expressed confidence that they’ll be able to hold onto left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

It is less clear if they’ll hold onto right guard Austin Blythe, but the team is making an effort. General Manager Les Snead said the team has had conversations with Blythe about returning.

“It is interesting. We’re in talks with Austin Blythe. We’ve got to get through the free agency and this is the time of year when a lot of things can change, just because there’s no guarantees.” Snead said on the Rams Revealed podcast.

Blythe has started 31 games over the last two seasons for the Rams. Bringing him and Whitworth back would keep the Rams offensive line intact for 2020.