Report: Browns will explore Trent Williams, Jason Peters in search for a LT

Getty Images

Joe Thomas retired after the 2017 season. Three offseasons later, the Browns still are trying to replace him.

The connections to Trent Williams and Jason Peters are obvious, and Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the team will explore both as they cast “a wide net in their search” for a left tackle.

Peters, 38, will become a free agent and the Eagles announced Thursday the sides have “mutually agreed” to let him hit the market. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry spent last season in Philadelphia as assistant G.M. to Howie Roseman.

Williams, 31, had Bill Callahan as his position coach in Washington for four seasons (not counting 2019 when Williams didn’t play). Callahan now coaches in Cleveland.

The Browns, with former General Manager John Dorsey, tried to trade for Williams at the October deadline.

Washington now has given Williams permission to seek a trade.