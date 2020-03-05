Report: ESPN wants to pair Al Michaels with Peyton Manning

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2020, 4:16 PM EST
The four-letter network is reportedly planning to swing for a 400-foot fence.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN would like to pair NBC’s Al Michaels with Peyton Manning in the Monday Night Football booth. NBC spokesman Greg Hughes, however, told Marchand that Michaels “is under contract for the foreseeable future.”

Marchand also reports that Michaels was the first choice to pair with Tony Romo, who recently decided to remain at CBS.

Michaels’ contract, per Marchand, runs through the end of the 2021 season, which will be capped by a Super Bowl in L.A. The Monday Night Football contract also runs through 2021.

Things could get interesting in 2021, if (as some believe) Monday Night Football moves back to ABC. But two years is a long time from now in this business. For now, as ESPN tries to find a Plan B for Romo, a 2020 pairing of Peyton and Al Michaels currently looks like a miracle in which no one should believe.

  1. Al Michaels is nowhere near as-enthused as he once was.
    I can’t blame him, though.
    When you’ve seen more than most you’ll be less-surprised/impressed/etc.

    That said, Al Michaels would be a monster upgrade for ESPN.

    More importantly, does this by extension mean Collinsworth’s rubbish might be cut from SNF?
    (please, please, please, please, please)

  2. Besides name recognition, is there some reason people think Manning would be good at this? I don’t dislike him, but he’s always seemed kind of stiff when not scripted.
    Michaels is the best in the business. I do think he likes doing the Olympics, which is in NBC’s favor.

  3. Aren’t ABC and ESPN both owned by Disney? I’m sure they could figure something out.

  4. There’s no evidence Manning wants a booth job and Michaels is under contract for the next two seasons. But yeah, other than that, this is a brilliant idea, MNF. smh

  6. Time to put Kevin Harlan in the big chair. He does an outstanding job on both TV and radio. Would be a huge upgrade over Nantz and Buck and he’s like 30 years younger than Al so he’s got longevity yet, sorry Al.

  8. Chris Collinsworth is the smartest of the bunch. He knows the game and can articulate if very well…

  9. Al Michaels is ok, I don’t get what all the fuss is with him. Collinsworth is the real star of that booth and he is universally loved and hated by fans.

  10. Jim Mora Jr should get some consideration. He has a wit about him that’s catchy!! I like him.

  11. Al Michaels is approaching John Madden levels of slippage. He’s been doing it 40+ years. Kevin Harlan would be awesome. Heck, Ian Eagle would be an improvement.

