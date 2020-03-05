Report: Jadeveon Clowney has Giants on wish list, but he might be out of their range

Getty Images

The Giants want an elite pass rusher. They need an elite pass rusher.

But how much will they be willing to pay for an elite pass rusher?

The Giants will have around $75 million to spend, but Jadeveon Clowney won’t come cheap. He is expected to be one of the only elite pass rushers to hit free agency, with Yannick Ngakoue, Bud Dupree and Matthew Judon all possibilities to be tagged by their teams.

That’s something Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman pointed out last week.

The Giants are on Clowney’s wish list, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports. They have been linked with him for a while now.

But, Vacchiano adds, the Seahawks pass rusher could seek a contract worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $22 million or $23 million per season, which will likely be out of the Giants’ price range.

Clowney, 27, is 12th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

The Colts are another team that reportedly has interest in Clowney, and the Seahawks have made it known they would like to re-sign him.

Clowney made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season in his first season in Seattle. The three-time Pro Bowler played much of last season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.