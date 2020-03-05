Report: Jets making push to re-sign Robby Anderson

Getty Images

The Jets have made it clear to Robby Anderson that they want to keep him. To that end, the team is making a push to keep the receiver, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Jets, though, are facing a deadline to keep one of the top receivers off the open market. Anderson is scheduled to become a free agent March 16.

He ranks 29th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Anderson, 26, already has rejected the idea of giving the Jets a hometown discount, which is why it is not going to be easy for the team to re-sign him.

Anderson caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season.