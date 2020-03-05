Report: Joe Burrow plans to attend draft in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Joe Burrow hadn’t decided whether to attend the NFL Draft in Las Vegas when he last was asked about it. He apparently now has made up his mind.

The LSU quarterback and presumptive No. 1 overall choice will attend the draft to hear his name called, Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 in Cincinnati reports.

The No. 1 overall choice’s presence at the draft has been hit or miss in recent years. Kyler Murray attended the draft last year after Myles Garrett (2017) and Baker Mayfield (2018) stayed back in their hometowns in Texas to celebrate with family and friends.

Reporters asked Burrow about going to Las Vegas for the draft during his media session last week. He was non-committal but sounded as if he was leaning toward going.

“That would be a lot of fun,” Burrow said. “You know, I’ve never been to Vegas before. I might have to hit a couple of casinos while I’m out there.”