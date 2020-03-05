Report: Markus Golden plans to test free agent market

Getty Images

Giants linebacker Markus Golden expects to test the free agent market for a second consecutive offseason, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Anderson adds Golden has “interest” in returning to the Giants.

The reality, though, is once a player starts talking to other teams, chances are, he isn’t returning.

Golden ranks 92nd on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Golden, who turns 29 later this month, signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants a year ago. He made 10 sacks, the second-best mark of his career, in starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.

A second-round choice of the Cardinals in 2015, Golden has 191 tackles, 29 sacks and six forced fumbles in his five seasons.