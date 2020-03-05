Reports: Trent Williams has permission to seek trade

Getty Images

Word late last month was that left tackle Trent Williams wanted Washington to pay him or trade him and the team has apparently made up its mind about which path to follow.

According to multiple reports, Williams has received permission from the team to seek a trade. Given Williams’ desire for a new contract as he heads into the final year of his current one, he’ll be looking for a team that’s willing to hit his number as well as give up compensation to Washington.

Williams wanted a trade while sitting out last season, but reported to the team after they opted not to move him by the trade deadline. In addition to his contract issue, Williams also was upset about the way the team’s medical staff handled a growth on his head that turned out to be cancerous.

New head coach Ron Rivera has spoken with Williams and called it a positive meeting, but it now looks like there’s a good chance he’ll never field a team with Williams in the lineup.