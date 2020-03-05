Roughly 2,500 players will be eligible to vote on CBA

Getty Images

In prior conversations regarding the proposed CBA, the NFL Players Association estimated the dues-paying members eligible to vote on the deal as being in the range of 1,900. The actual number is higher.

Much higher.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, a union spokesman said that about 2,500 players paid dues in 2019 and are eligible to vote.

Per the NFLPA constitution, roster players, practice-squad players, and even free agents who aren’t on a team but who are actively seeking employment with a team can be members in the union — as long as they pay their dues.

The CBA will be ratified if a simple majority of those voting vote in favor of the deal. Voting remains open until next Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.