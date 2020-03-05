Trent Williams’ agent: This isn’t about a contract but time for a change

Getty Images

It appears Trent Williams will get what he wants.

Washington is allowing the left tackle to seek a trade, and Williams’ agent made it clear the seven-time Pro Bowler wants a new home.

“Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature,” Williams’ agent, Vincent Taylor, told Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We really appreciate and respect [owner] Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity.

“This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

Williams, 31, didn’t play last season after team doctors misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his brain for nearly six seasons. After Washington parted ways with longtime team president Bruce Allen and athletic trainer Larry Hess and hired Ron Rivera as head coach, it seemed more likely Williams would welcome a return to the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010.

Alas, Williams wants to play somewhere else in 2020.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract, with no guaranteed money remaining.