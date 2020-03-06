Aaron Rodgers on Packers drafting QB: I’m a realist, but prefer immediate help

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers joined the Packers as a first-round pick while Brett Favre was still a productive starter, so he knows that teams don’t always wait until there’s an acute need for a new starting quarterback before acquiring one.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has talked about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in April and Rodgers called himself a “realist” about the prospect during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee Friday. Rodgers pointed to his age as a reason why the team might think about moving in that direction while adding that he wasn’t sweating the prospect.

“I’m confident [he’s] not going to beat me out anytime soon,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Rodgers added that he’d like to see the team “come in and help us right away” rather than at some uncertain point in the future, but it remains to be seen what the Packers will wind up doing in Vegas next month.