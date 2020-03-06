Aaron Rodgers on Packers drafting QB: I’m a realist, but prefer immediate help

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers joined the Packers as a first-round pick while Brett Favre was still a productive starter, so he knows that teams don’t always wait until there’s an acute need for a new starting quarterback before acquiring one.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has talked about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in April and Rodgers called himself a “realist” about the prospect during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee Friday. Rodgers pointed to his age as a reason why the team might think about moving in that direction while adding that he wasn’t sweating the prospect.

“I’m confident [he’s] not going to beat me out anytime soon,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Rodgers added that he’d like to see the team “come in and help us right away” rather than at some uncertain point in the future, but it remains to be seen what the Packers will wind up doing in Vegas next month.

  1. Having a quality backup is different than drafting the heir apparent to Rodgers, who isn’t going anywhere for the next two years. He is under contract thru 2023. Until 2022, huge cap and dead money hit will make it impossible to do anything. Even then, it isn’t easy to see.

    Forget drafting his replacement. Draft players to help him now. That’s being real.

  2. It wouldn’t make any sense to draft a QB yet since GB couldn’t save any $ by cutting AR until 2022. At which point, it would mean GB would need to re-sign new said QB without seeing him play through a good sample size. Plus, they’d be missing out on the true benefit of a rookie QB, being not having to pay him substantially while being able to stock the rest of the roster.

  3. I agree with Rodgers that the Packers need at lot of help right away but calling himself a realist doesn’t malke him and less selfish or petty.

