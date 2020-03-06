Bucs hire Keith Tandy as assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have returned a familiar face to their building.

Keith Tandy, who spent six seasons playing for Tampa Bay, is joining the team’s coaching staff. He will serve as special teams assistant, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

He reunites with special teams coach Keith Armstrong.

Tandy, 31, played for Armstrong in 2018 in Atlanta, Tandy’s final season in the NFL.

The Buccaneers made Tandy a sixth-round choice in 2012. He appeared in 84 games with 15 starts with the Bucs, making 179 tackles, eight interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Tandy was headed back to his alma mater as a graduate assistant until the Bucs lost Amos Jones, who went to the Giants.