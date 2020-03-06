Chiefs add passing game coordinator to Mike Kafka’s title

Getty Images

When Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was a candidate for head coaching openings earlier this offseason, the feeling was that quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka would get promoted to the coordinator job if Bieniemy left.

Bieniemy wound up sticking around, but Kafka will still have a new title for the 2020 season. The Chiefs announced on Friday that he will be the passing game coordinator in addition to the quarterbacks coach.

Kafka joined the Chiefs as a quality control coach in 2017. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018, so he’s had a hand in two very productive offensive seasons in Kansas City.

The Chiefs also announced that they have hired Andy Hill as their assistant special teams coach. Hill was at the University of Missouri from 1996 through last season and filled a variety of roles over that time, including a two-year run as the special teams coordinator to close out the run.