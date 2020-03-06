Dalvin Cook looking for 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2020

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook posted career highs in rushing and receiving yards during the 2019 season and finished the year with 1,654 yards from scrimmage.

That was good for seventh in the league and Cook is aiming even higher this year. He told TMZ Sports that he’s aiming for 2,000 yards from scrimmage during the 2020 season.

Christian McCaffrey was the only player to hit that mark last season and he did it by topping 1,000 yards on the ground and through the air. Cook doesn’t plan on going that route. He said he thinks 1,400 or 1,500 rushing yards with the rest coming as a receiver is the route he’d take to get there.

The 2020 season is the last one of Cook’s rookie deal and he’s eligible for an extension this offseason. He said “business is gonna handle the business” when asked about his contract situation and a 2,000-yard year should be good for business if he doesn’t have a new deal by the start of the season.