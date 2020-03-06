Giants grant permission for Steve Weatherford to get replacement ring

Getty Images

Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford hasn’t found his stolen Super Bowl ring, but he will be getting a new one.

According to Brian Fonseca of NJ.com, the Giants gave jeweler Tiffany and Co. permission to make a replacement ring for Weatherford.

Weatherford posted on social media earlier this week that his ring was stolen from his car in a string of break-ins in his neighborhood.

He asked the team for help getting a new one, and that request was granted, and he passed along a note of grace to the burglar.

“Super Bowl Ring or not,⁣ I am champion, not by my accomplishments, but by the choices I make and the God I serve⁣,” Weatherford wrote. “Mr. Neighborhood Robber man, I hope you tried that ring on, I hope it brings favor to your life, the same way it has for other people the past 6.5 years I’ve had possession of it. It wasn’t my hand that won it, but I’d like your hand to wear it.”

He’ll able to wear the new one, but the original ought to be easy to find if someone tries to sell it, since it has his name engraved on it.