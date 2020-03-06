Jets have been in contact with Quinnen Williams after gun arrest

Getty Images

One of the things that happens when football players do things is that teams feel compelled to issue statements.

Even if they don’t state anything.

So after Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested with a gun at Laguardia Airport last night, the Jets had to say something.

“We have been in contact with Quinnen Williams and are fully aware of the situation,” the Jets said. “We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter.”

So there.

Williams tried to board a flight last night with a gun which was registered in Alabama. It’s unclear if it was loaded or unloaded, but New York has strict gun laws, which could become a major problem for Williams depending on the charges.

According to NJ.com, a Queens District Attorney’s office spokeswoman said Williams will be formally charged at a court appearance on March 25.