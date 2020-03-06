NFLPA electing new president on Tuesday

Getty Images

With the window wide open for voting on a new CBA, the NFL Players Association will be electing a new president.

Eric Winston’s term is ending, and he’s not eligible to run because he’s been out of the league the past two season. The vote on a new president happens on Tuesday, as part of the annual union meetings that open on Sunday.

To be eligible to run, a player must be nominated by a member of the board of player representatives. If no candidate has a majority of the 32 board of player representatives votes on the first ballot, the person receiving the lowest number of votes is eliminated from the next ballot. The process continues until someone has a majority of the board’s votes.

Only Russell Okung has declared his intention to run. He has made his opposition to the current CBA obvious and clear.

With the new CBA at the voting stage, the new president can’t undo that part of the process. But he could use his new platform to strongly urge all players to vote no, even if a no vote on the CBA is a no vote on the judgment of NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, who negotiated the deal.